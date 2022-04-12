Apple Targets Watch Blood-Pressure Feature for 2024 After Snags

Apple Inc.’s plan to add a highly anticipated blood-pressure monitor to its smartwatch has hit some snags and the technology isn’t expected to be ready until 2024 at the earliest, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The company has teams working on an updated sensor and software for the Apple Watch that would determine if a user has high blood pressure, but accuracy has been a challenge during testing, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The feature has been planned for at least four years, but it’s probably two years away from hitting the market and may slip until 2025, they said.