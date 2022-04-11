Keeping Mark Zuckerberg Safe Cost Meta Nearly $27 Million Last Year

The cost of keeping Mark Zuckerberg safe keeps going up for Meta Platforms Inc., far outstripping what similar technology companies with high-profile executives are spending.

The social media giant, previously known as Facebook, spent more than $15.2 million in 2021 for expenses related to protecting its chief executive officer at his homes and during personal travel, according to a recent regulatory filing. That doesn’t include another $10 million given to Zuckerberg as a pretax allowance for his family’s security as well as $1.6 million for use of a private aircraft for personal travel.