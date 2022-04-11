Shanghai Eases Lockdown for 43% of City’s Housing Complexes

Shanghai eased a lockdown for 43% of its housing complexes, a sign the financial hub is tentatively exiting an unprecedented disruption that strained the economy and wrought havoc on residents’ daily lives.
Authorities divided the city of 25 million people into thousands of smaller areas and classified each sector into one of three categories. From Monday, 7,565 residential compounds that have had no virus infections for two weeks will have their lockdowns lifted, Gu Honghui, deputy secretary general of the municipal government, said at a briefing. Authorities will reimpose lockdown measures if they report even a single new case.