Musk Opens Door to Pressing Twitter for Deal as He Avoids Board

Elon Musk may acquire additional shares in Twitter Inc. now that he is no longer accepting a position on the social media company’s board, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The abrupt reversal over the board seat over the weekend ignited renewed speculation about Musk’s intentions for Twitter since the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer first disclosed he had taken a stake of just over 9% -- becoming the company’s largest individual shareholder. By not joining the board, Musk is no longer subject to an agreement to keep his stake below 14.9%. Twitter shares were up less than 1% at 10:34 a.m. Monday in New York.