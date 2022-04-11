Miami-Dade Mayor Warns of Affordability Crisis as Rents Surge 30%

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, facing rents that have surged more than 30% in the past year, allocated $13 million for tenant assistance and said she would convene a meeting with local officials to cope with what she called an affordability crisis.

Levine Cava, a Democrat, said she will push for faster solutions and will convene mayors from the South Florida county’s 34 municipalities next month to work on a county-wide commitment to affordable housing. She said that bureaucracy and red tape needed to be reduced and that the county’s efforts would focus on both increasing the supply of housing units and a “comprehensive suite” of renter protections.