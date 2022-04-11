China Slashes LNG Purchases on High Prices and Pandemic Slowdown

China is slashing liquefied natural gas purchases as soaring global prices deepen import losses and pandemic lockdowns throttle domestic demand.
Imports in the first quarter fell 14% from the same period last year, according to shipping data, and private companies are spurning offers to use once-highly coveted slots at state-owned receiving terminals. Consultancy Wood Mackenzie Ltd. said it recently revised down its gas demand forecast for the country through 2026 due to economic pressures and high prices.