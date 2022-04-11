China’s Credit Growth Rebounds Faster Than Expected in March

China’s credit expanded faster than expected in March as economic activity resumed after the Lunar New Year holiday and local governments and companies accelerated bond sales.

Credit growth in China often picks up in the months following the Lunar New holiday as companies resume operations. Government bond financing has been key to boosting aggregate financing this year, with provinces selling special notes at a record pace to quickly pay for fiscal stimulus. The impulse is likely to stay strong in coming months as local authorities aim to use up their annual bond quota before October.