Palladium Extends Gains After Suspension of Russian Refiners

Palladium extended gains after the suspension of two state-owned Russian refiners by the London market and the CME Group added to concerns about potential supply disruptions from the key producing country.
The precious metal’s latest rise, following a 8.7% surge on Friday, comes after the invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that followed saw prices soar to a record last month. Russia produces about 40% of freshly mined palladium, which is mostly used in catalytic converters for gasoline-powered vehicles.