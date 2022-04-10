Le Pen Risk Keeps Markets on Watch For French Election Results

For over 60 years, Meet the Press has featured headline-making interviews with world-leaders and newsmakers.
In South African townships oppressed because of unemployment, crime, drugs and violence, and where many of the population are suffering from HIV and Aids, this inspiring feature-length documentary follows the journey of six people who transform themselves through yoga, and documents the impact that yoga has on their families, and communities.
U.K. Fuel Protests Creating An ‘Unacceptable’ Risk of Harm, Police Say
ESG Managers Skewer ‘Ridiculous’ Idea of Embracing Arms Stocks
Elon Musk Floats Checkmarks, No Ads for Twitter’s Blue Service
Social Media Buzz: Dwayne Haskins, Beckham Wedding, Trump Jr.
EU and U.K. Near Conclusion of Fishing Rights Dispute, FT Says
Pakistan Lawmakers Set to Vote in New PM With Ties to Army
H.K. Billionaire Rebounds From Blunders With Win From Goto IPO
Richest Agriculture Family’s Fortunes Jump as Food Prices Surge
Scheffler Chases Masters Win, With Caddie Who Knows the Way
Spain Probes Private Taxidermy Museum With 1,000 Animals
In Philadelphia, Teenagers Want Guns Off the Streets
Student Loan Forgiveness Is an Idea Whose Time Has Gone
Rise of Shein Tests an Industry’s Go-Green Commitments
The 15-Minute Ultrafast Delivery Craze Slams Into Reality
How Chief Technology Officers Are Investing Big in the Future
How Greenwood Became the Most Hyped Startup in Black America
Axel Springer Pledges Focus on Culture as It Overhauls Board
U.K.’s Unemployed Face Biggest Drop in Benefits in 50 Years
Bill to Help Peru’s Poor Abolishes Tax on Steak, Pheasant
Startups Transforming Pleasure Boating Draw Investor Interest
How Ford’s Electric F-150 Pickup Truck Will Cut Carbon Pollution
Readers: Join Our Photo Challenge to Explore and Reconnect to Your City
The Fight Against Poverty in Istanbul, One Soaring Bill at a Time
Farewell Capsule Tower, Tokyo’s Oddest Building
Pudgy Penguins, the Hot-and-Then-Not NFTs, Attempt a Comeback
Binance Gets Abu Dhabi Crypto Nod as Billionaire CEO Touts UAE
Bitcoin Extravaganza is ‘All About Eye-Catching’ Post Pandemic
Greg Ritchie and
Albertina Torsoli
Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.
European investors shaken by the rising odds of a far-right victory in France’s presidential elections are on tenterhooks for the first-round results due later Sunday.