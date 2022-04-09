U.S. Tells Citizens to Avoid Shanghai on ‘Arbitrary’ Covid Curbs

The U.S. State Department asked Americans to reconsider travel to China and avoid visiting virus hotspots including Shanghai due to what it calls an “arbitrary enforcement” of Covid-19 restrictions amid the country’s worst outbreak.
In a travel advisory issued on Friday, Washington highlighted Hong Kong, and Jilin province in northeastern China in addition to Shanghai as places Americans should not travel to “due to Covid-19-related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated.”