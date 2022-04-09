 Skip to content
U.S. Tells Citizens to Avoid Shanghai on ‘Arbitrary’ Covid Curbs

The near-empty check-in area and a robot spraying disinfectant at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai. 

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Bloomberg News

The U.S. State Department asked Americans to reconsider travel to China and avoid visiting virus hotspots including Shanghai due to what it calls an “arbitrary enforcement” of Covid-19 restrictions amid the country’s worst outbreak.

In a travel advisory issued on Friday, Washington highlighted Hong Kong, and Jilin province in northeastern China in addition to Shanghai as places Americans should not travel to “due to Covid-19-related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated.”