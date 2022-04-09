 Skip to content
Filmer of Ethiopia Famine Is Face of NFT to Archive African Past

  • The late Mohamed Amin to be used to raise funds for archives
  • Son Salim wants to preserve historically important Africa work
Kenya’s president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta with Ethiopia’s emperor Haile Selassie in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 1967.Photographer: Mohamed Amin
Kenyan photojournalist Mohamed Amin is best known for capturing the world’s attention with images of Ethiopia’s 1984 famine that inspired the Live Aid concerts. 

Now five of his images are set to be the face of a more modern phenomenon: an NFT to raise awareness and $250,000 in startup funds to archive African cultural work and history. 