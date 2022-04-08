Thailand Eases Covid Testing Rules for Visitors to Boost Tourism

Thailand plans to scrap a mandatory polymerase chain reaction test on arrival for foreign visitors from next month as the Southeast Asian nation steps up efforts to attract more tourists amid a rebound in global travel.
The RT-PCR tests will be replaced with antigen tests at the airports, Deputy Health Minister Satit Pitutecha told reporters in Bangkok on Friday after a meeting of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Vaccinated travelers will also no longer need to reserve a one-night hotel accommodation to secure visas, he said.