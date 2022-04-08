Starbucks Firings Deemed Illegal by Labor Board Officials

U.S. labor board prosecutors plan to formally accuse Starbucks Corp. of illegally firing a group of activists who’ve been trying to unionize their store in Memphis, Tennessee, unless the company first settles the case.
Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, alleged in February that the company fired seven employees -- including almost all of the union leaders at the store -- because of their support for unionization. The National Labor Relations Board’s New Orleans-based regional director determined that the workers were illegally fired and will issue a complaint unless there’s a settlement, agency press secretary Kayla Blado said in an email Friday.