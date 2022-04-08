Starbucks Firings Deemed Illegal by Labor Board Officials

Art+Technology: How Is Technology Changing Us?

In this compilation, we take a final look at the incredible conversations and insights from Season 4 of Art & Technology; past, present and future. Featuring pioneers and artists from Computational & Algorithmic Art, Human-Computer-Interaction (HCI), Sensory Art, BCI, Robotics and Cyborg Art alongside host Roddy Schrock, we find out what’s driving these artists to push and exceed creative frontiers with incredible, and sometimes even life-threatening experiments.