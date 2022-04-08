Abu Dhabi’s IHC Invests $2 Billion in Three Gautam Adani Firms

The Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company PJSC has invested almost $2 billion in three companies owned by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, as his ports-to-power conglomerate looks to fund its expansion plans.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., the group’s flagship firm, is raising 77 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) by issuing preferential shares to IHC while Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. will receive 38.5 billion rupees via the same equity instrument, according to Indian exchange filings Friday.