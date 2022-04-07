 Skip to content
Politics

Germany Tapped Russian Chatter on Bucha Killings, Spiegel Says

  • Reports may help case against Russia over alleged atrocities
  • German officials see deliberate terror strategy, Spiegel says
Tetiana Ustymenko at the grave of her son, buried in the garden of her home, in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 6.

Photographer: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

German intelligence intercepted radio exchanges between Russian soldiers who discussed killing civilians outside Kyiv, potentially bolstering evidence that Kremlin forces carried out atrocities, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday. 

German officials, who presented the intelligence to lawmakers in Berlin on Wednesday, say the intercepts indicate that the murder of civilians in the town of Bucha near the Ukrainian capital was not an act by rogue forces, but may have been part of a deliberate strategy to foment terror, the magazine said. Russia has said that images of civilian corpses found in Bucha after the Kremlin’s withdrawal were staged. 