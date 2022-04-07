By One Measure, Rates May Still Need to Rise 300 Basis Points, Fed’s Bullard Says

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said monetary policy benchmarks using “generous assumptions” suggest that the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates to about 3.5% to counter inflation that’s running far too high.
“One concludes that the current policy rate is too low by about 300 basis points, according to this calculation,” Bullard said Thursday in prepared remarks at the University of Missouri. That could suggest, by that measure, the Fed is “behind the curve,” he said.