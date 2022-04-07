 Skip to content
Covid Raises Blood Clot, DVT Risks for Months After Even Mild Infection

  • Danger of pulmonary embolism higher for almost four months
  • Results support use of blood thinners, underscores vaccination

The risk of developing serious bleeding or potentially deadly blood clots is elevated for months after experiencing even a mild Covid infection, Swedish researchers found. 

While the dangers of post-Covid clotting are well known, it’s less clear how long the risk lasts and what should be done to prevent it. The researchers compared the medical records of 1 million people who tested positive for the virus between February 2020 and May 2021 in Sweden to 4 million of their peers who weren’t infected. 