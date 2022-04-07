CME Offers Reference Rates on Additional Cryptocurrencies

CME Group Inc. is set to offer investors broadened access to a greater range of cryptocurrencies on traditional markets, launching 11 new reference rates and real-time indices.
Alongside its existing Bitcoin and Ether rates, the derivatives marketplace said its partnership with CF Benchmarks will expand to include reference rates and indices for Algorand, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Cosmos, Litecoin, Polkadot, Polygon, Solana, Stellar and Uniswap. Reference rates are usually used as a benchmark for other financial products.