Elon Musk Risks New SEC Fight on Disclosure After Speedy Twitter Rise

Elon Musk’s swift ascent from Twitter Inc. shareholder to board member threatens even harsher scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission at a time when it’s demanding more transparency from big investors and ratcheting up fines for breaking rules.

Musk, a frequent tweeter of ideas for revamping the social-media platform, risked SEC scrutiny this week by disclosing his massive stake days later than regulations allow and because he revealed it in a filing typically reserved for passive investments. Then Twitter made him a director and he signaled in a new document that he does plan to advocate for changes as the biggest shareholder.