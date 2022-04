A gauge of global bonds dropped below a key fixed-income watermark after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard signaled a quicker-than-expected rundown of the central bank’s debt holdings.

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index fell below a measure of so-called par value Tuesday, with its price falling to 99.9 -- under the key 100 level at which bonds are often sold to investors. It’s the first time since 2008 that the gauge has traded at a discount to face value.