German Factory Orders Fall as Economy Faces Ukraine War Fallout

MarketsEconomicsGerman Factory Orders Fall as Economy Faces Ukraine War FalloutOrders down 2.2% from previous month in February; est. -0.3%Economy faces lower growth, faster inflation because of warByAlexander WeberApril 6, 2022, 8:08 AM UTCGerman factory orders fell for the first time in four months in the runup to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, underscoring concerns over slower growth in Europe's largest economy.