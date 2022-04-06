Fertilizer Squeeze Is Making Rice Farming Unprofitable in Peru

MarketsFertilizer Squeeze Is Making Rice Farming Unprofitable in PeruAssociation says growers are facing a surge in prices of ureaRice woes are part of inflation concerns behind social unrestByMaria Cervantes and James Attwood+FollowApril 6, 2022, 6:02 PM UTCThe global fertilizer squeeze exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is imperiling rice production in Peru, where the seed is a staple for tens of millions of people.Prices of the crop nutrient urea have surged almost fourfold amid supply scarcities, adding to cost inflation for growers, according to the Peruvian Association of Rice Producers.