Copper Leader Congo’s Addition to Trading Bloc Lures Ecobank

Ecobank Transnational Inc., a pan-African lender with operations in 35 countries, sees fresh opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo after the nation joined the East African trading bloc last month.

The mineral-rich country became the East African Community’s seventh member after heads of state agreed to its request to join the group, which has a common market enabling free movement of goods, people, labor, services and capital. The other participants are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.