Brazil Moderates Flop, Setting the Stage for Lula-Bolsonaro Showdown

Moderate presidential candidates look increasingly far from posing a challenge to Brazil’s most polarizing political figures, Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in the October elections.

With friendly fire and miscalculations, centrist presidential hopefuls are undermining long-shot efforts to give voters a “third way” -- an alternative to the nation’s right-wing and leftist front-runners. Six months before Brazilians go to the polls, opinion surveys show incumbent Bolsonaro, 67, and former President Lula, 76, capturing nearly three quarters of voter intention.