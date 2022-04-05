 Skip to content
Politics

Chile’s Boric Worried About Drop in Support for New Constitution

  • Growing rejection to new charter is ‘wake-up call,’ he says
  • Constitutional Convention must submit draft by early July
Gabriel Boric gives his acceptance speech after winning the presidency in December.
Gabriel Boric gives his acceptance speech after winning the presidency in December.

Photographer: Cristobal Olivares/Bloomberg

President Gabriel Boric, expressing concern about a recent drop in public support for Chile’s new constitution, called for broader agreements and for confronting doubts on the new charter head-on.

Recent poll data showing the population’s growing mistrust in the Constitutional Convention are a “wake-up call,” Boric told reporters on Tuesday while on official visit in Argentina. He added that he knows people who initially backed a new charter in the 2020 referendum and now have doubts about the process.