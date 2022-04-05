Chile’s Boric Worried About Drop in Support for New Constitution

President Gabriel Boric, expressing concern about a recent drop in public support for Chile’s new constitution, called for broader agreements and for confronting doubts on the new charter head-on.

Recent poll data showing the population’s growing mistrust in the Constitutional Convention are a “wake-up call,” Boric told reporters on Tuesday while on official visit in Argentina. He added that he knows people who initially backed a new charter in the 2020 referendum and now have doubts about the process.