Bumper Wheat Crop Looms Again in Australia on High Prices, Rains

  • Farmers are optimistic on production as crop planting starts
  • With war in Ukraine, world’s in dire need of Australian wheat
The world now needs Australian wheat more than ever as the&nbsp;war in Ukraine slashes&nbsp;exports from the Black Sea.

Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg
Never mind soaring fertilizer costs or snarled supply chains -- of all the inputs Australian farmers are considering ahead of the next crop, there’s one that matters more than the rest: prospects for abundant rainfall.

Undeterred by lofty prices for many inputs right now, growers Down Under “aren’t really holding back on the area,” according to Thomas Elder Markets grains analyst Andrew Whitelaw, who said months of heavy rain had boosted soil moisture in the east, while Western Australia had also “received a good dump of rain.” With the outlook pointing to another wet season, that’s stirring optimism about production just as seeding kicks off, Whitelaw said. 