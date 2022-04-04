Ukraine Update: More Talks Planned as Macron Demands Sanctions

Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine may resume video talks Monday even as Kyiv accuses Kremlin forces of carrying out atrocities in towns in the north. Russia has dismissed images of executed unarmed civilians as fake.

French President Emmanuel Macron said there were clear signs of war crimes in Bucha, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv. The Ukrainian government asked the International Criminal Court to gather evidence of alleged atrocities, while some European governments are pushing for further sanctions on Russia in light of the claims.