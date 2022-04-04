 Skip to content
Politics

U.S. Switchblade Drones for Ukraine Will Include Tank Killers

  • Newest model versions can destroy Russian tanks, artillery
  • ‘Flying Shotgun’ is part of new $300 million Pentagon order
AeroVironment Switchblade-600

AeroVironment Switchblade-600

Source: AeroVironment Inc.

The Pentagon plans to order and send to Ukraine 10 of the newest model Switchblade drones armed with tank-busting warheads in addition to previously announced deliveries of a less powerful version, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The new Switchblade-600 weapons are part of $300 million in lethal military assistance announced by the Pentagon Friday night that will be contracted directly from industry instead of drawn from existing stocks, according to the people, who asked not to identified discussing the plan. 