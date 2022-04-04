 Skip to content
Politics

U.S. Sees Rising Risk in ‘Breathtaking’ China Nuclear Expansion

  • Testimony for closed-door hearing also cites risk from Russia
  • Admiral offers new details of China’s hypersonic test
China’s “breathtaking expansion” of its strategic and nuclear arsenal is a quickly escalating risk for the U.S., the head of U.S. Strategic Command plans to tell lawmakers at a closed-door hearing on Tuesday.

China’s first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile-launched hypersonic glide vehicle last July is a “technological achievement with serious implications for strategic stability,” Admiral Charles Richard wrote in prepared testimony posted on the website of the House Defense Appropriations subcommittee. 