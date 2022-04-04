Trump-Tied Social Media SPAC Slides After Key Executives Quit

Shares of the shell company taking Donald Trump’s media venture public extended their selloff after a report that a pair of key executives resigned and Elon Musk bought a sizable stake in social media competitor Twitter Inc.

Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special-purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, fell as much as 14% Monday to extend a losing streak for a seventh-straight day as downloads of the Truth Social app dry up. The decline was triggered by a Reuters report that Truth Social’s chiefs of technology and product development Josh Adams and Billy Boozer have resigned and as Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder.