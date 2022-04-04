Sunak’s Popularity Slumps With U.K. Tories Over Cost of Living

Rishi Sunak’s standing among grassroots members of the ruling U.K. Conservative Party plummeted after the Chancellor of the Exchequer delivered a Spring Statement widely criticized as not doing enough to help Britons struggling with the rising cost of living.

Sunak tumbled to 29th from 11th in a regular league table of Tory ministers attending cabinet, putting him third-from-bottom, with a net satisfaction rating of 7.9. The rating by the ConservativeHome website is determined by subtracting the proportion who say they have a negative perception of a politician from those who have a positive one.