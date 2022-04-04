Shopify’s 50% Slump Proves That It’s No Amazon

BusinessShopify’s 50% Slump Proves That It’s No AmazonCanadian firm has given back most of its early pandemic gainsStock is biggest loser on the TSX after $85 billion wipeoutByDivya Balji+FollowApril 4, 2022, 10:09 AM UTCShopify Inc. has been called “Amazon Junior.” Those shoes are proving too big to fill.Both companies are seen as bellwethers for the e-commerce sector and they are index heavyweights, too: Shopify is 3.1% of Canada’s benchmark stock index and Amazon.com Inc. is 3.7% of the S&P 500.