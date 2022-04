At the 600-year-old Guildhall in the City of London, key players in a two-decade-old industry looking to remake finance are gathering.

Innovate Finance’s summit -- part of U.K. Fintech Week -- aims to showcase Britain’s financial technology sector and its global ambitions. Its profile has never been higher, with soaring demand from both customers and investors -- even if the latter are proving a little harder to find than in the U.S.