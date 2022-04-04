List of Official Covid Symptoms Expanded to Include Sore Throat and Fatigue

BusinessPrognosisList of Official Covid Symptoms Expanded to Include Sore Throat and FatigueA swab from a Covid-19 lateral flow self-test.Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/BloombergTHE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Ella Pickover, PA Health Correspondent)April 4, 2022, 7:25 AM UTCThe official list of Covid-19 symptoms has been expanded to include nine new signs of illness.The extension of the symptoms list to include ailments such as sore throat, fatigue and headache could help to reduce infections, one expert said.