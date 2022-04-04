 Skip to content
List of Official Covid Symptoms Expanded to Include Sore Throat and Fatigue

A swab from a Covid-19 lateral flow self-test.

Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
THE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Ella Pickover, PA Health Correspondent)

The official list of Covid-19 symptoms has been expanded to include nine new signs of illness.

The extension of the symptoms list to include ailments such as sore throat, fatigue and headache could help to reduce infections, one expert said.