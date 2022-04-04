Hong Kong Leader to Step Down After Turbulent Term Changed City

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she won’t run for a second term, ending a momentous five-year period that saw the financial hub become more isolated globally due to a crackdown on democracy advocates and rigid Covid-19 restrictions.

Lam announced her plan at a regular press briefing at 11 a.m. Monday, saying she informed Beijing at last year’s annual National People’s Congress meeting that she wouldn’t run again. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed as much as 1.6% after her announcement.