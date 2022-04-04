Fears Persist for Shanghai Doctor Who Blasted ‘Political Virus’

Chinese internet users urged support for a Shanghai health official whose blunt denunciation of the financial hub’s strict Covid-19 strategy made her a rare critic of President Xi Jinping’s signature virus policy.

Over the weekend, Chinese social-media sites passed around recordings of a call between a disgruntled resident and Zhu Weiping, a director at the Shanghai Pudong New Area Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In it, Zhu lamented that city officials had not listened to her repeated pleas to let those with mild or no symptoms isolate at home.