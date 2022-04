Former World Bank economist Rodrigo Chaves won Costa Rica’s presidential election with promises of fiscal discipline after his rival Jose Maria Figueres conceded.

Chaves led with 53% to 47% for Figueres, with 97% of the votes tallied on Sunday night. His party, Partido Progreso Social Democratico, was founded 4 years ago and has never held a political office. In a February vote, it won 10 seats in the nation’s 57-member, unicameral congress.