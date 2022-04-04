European Gas Advances as EU Weighs New Sanctions Against Russia

Natural gas prices in Europe rose as supply fears intensified amid a push for further sanctions against Russia.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 7%. Some European Union members are pushing for the bloc to quickly impose new penalties against Russia after reports of atrocities near Kyiv. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the country and its allies will agree “further measures” against Moscow in coming days, without providing details. Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said the EU should talk about ending Russian gas purchases.