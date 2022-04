Constellation Brands Inc. received a nonbinding proposal from the Sands family, its largest shareholder, to switch to a single class of common stock.

Each share of Class B common stock would be converted into 1.35 shares of Class A common stock under the proposal, the alcoholic-beverage company said in a statement Monday. The Sands family would continue to be Constellation’s largest shareholder, while its voting power would be cut to 19.7% from 59.5%, according to a separate regulatory filing.