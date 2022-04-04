Chinese Tech Stocks Rise as U.S. Delisting Concerns Ease

TechnologyChinese Tech Stocks Rise as U.S. Delisting Concerns EaseBeijing’s rule change may give U.S. full access to audit dataRisk of tech stocks’ U.S. delisting had weighed on sharesByJeanny Yu+FollowApril 4, 2022, 1:37 AM UTCUpdated onApril 4, 2022, 2:14 AM UTCChinese technology stocks advanced as Beijing sought to remove a key sticking point in its audit dispute with the U.S., easing investor concerns over shares getting kicked off from American exchanges.The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 2.9% in early Monday trading, led by Bilibili Inc., XPeng Inc. and Baidu Inc., which all have shares also listed in the U.S.