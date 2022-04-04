 Skip to content
Technology

Chinese Tech Stocks Rise as U.S. Delisting Concerns Ease

  • Beijing’s rule change may give U.S. full access to audit data
  • Risk of tech stocks’ U.S. delisting had weighed on shares
By

Updated on

Chinese technology stocks advanced as Beijing sought to remove a key sticking point in its audit dispute with the U.S., easing investor concerns over shares getting kicked off from American exchanges.

The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 2.9% in early Monday trading, led by Bilibili Inc., XPeng Inc. and Baidu Inc., which all have shares also listed in the U.S.  