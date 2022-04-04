Barclays Eyes a Move Into the Lucrative World of Private Credit

Barclays Plc is developing a global private credit strategy, according to several people familiar with the situation, seeking to take part in the fast-growing $1.2 trillion asset class.

The plans are at an early stage, and the details on exactly how Barclays will enter private credit are still under discussion, so the bank hasn’t reached out to external investors, they said, declining to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter. The bank doesn’t have an asset management arm, so unlike its peers any lending strategy would sit in its corporate and investment bank, and will be launched using the bank’s balance sheet, they said. A spokesperson for Barclays declined to comment.