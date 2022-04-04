Amazon’s Warehouse Plans Keep Being Ruined by French Campaigners

BusinessAmazon’s Warehouse Plans Keep Being Ruined by French CampaignersFour logistic hubs have been blocked in the past six monthsCampaigners concerned about environment, local economiesByBenoit Berthelot+FollowApril 4, 2022, 4:00 AM UTCCampaigners are successfully winning support in French courts to block Amazon.com Inc.’s plans to construct distribution facilities in the country.During the past six months, four large logistics hubs in France have been either blocked by tribunals or abandoned due to local opposition on ecological, economical or political grounds.