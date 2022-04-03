Oil Prices Don’t Fully Reflect Russian Supply Risks, Vitol Says

Oil prices have fallen to levels that don’t fully reflect the risk of disruptions to Russian exports or the ability of China to keep the coronavirus pandemic under control, according to the world’s biggest independent crude trader.

While Brent surged to almost $140 a barrel soon after Russia’s attack on Ukraine in late February, it sunk 13% last week to around $104. That was due to the U.S. announcing an unprecedented release of strategic reserves to tame fuel prices and China implementing more virus lockdowns.