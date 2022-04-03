 Skip to content
Politics

Imran Khan Bets Pakistan Drama Will Help Him Return to Power

  • Khan called election after no-confidence vote scrapped
  • Opposition called move illegal; Supreme Court to review
Imran Khan address the supporters of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a rally on March 27.
Imran Khan address the supporters of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a rally on March 27.Photographer: Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images
Updated on

To avoid losing a no-confidence vote in parliament, Pakistan leader Imran Khan instead triggered an unprecedented political crisis. Now the question is whether voters will reward him at the next election.

In a series of events on Sunday that stunned Pakistan, a member of Khan’s party scrapped the parliamentary vote over alleged foreign interference before the prime minister swiftly called an election in a nationally televised address. The president, another Khan ally, dissolved parliament shortly afterward.