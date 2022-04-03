China’s BYD to Stop Producing Fossil-Fueled Vehicles on EV Shift
Firm said combustion-engine auto production ceased last month
BYD says it’s first carmaker in world to make such a shift
Bloomberg News
China’s BYD Co. said it has stopped production of fossil-fueled vehicles since March to focus on electric and hybrid cars amid Beijing’s promotion of greener automobiles to cut pollution.
The Shenzhen-based company will still produce and supply components for gas-fueled vehicles and provide service and after-sales guarantees to existing customers, BYD said in its March output and sales statement to the Hong Kong exchange Sunday.