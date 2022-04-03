Audi Raises Offer to Gain Foothold in McLaren: Automobilwoche

Volkswagen AG’s Audi brand raised its offer to gain a foothold in sports car brand McLaren to 650 million euros ($718 million) from 450 million euros, according to a report by the Germany’s Automobilwoche.

The idea is to take a stake in McLaren’s Formula 1 unit, while an investment in the sports car maker itself could happen in a second step, Automobilwoche reported, without saying how it obtained the information. The two parties plan to sign a letter of intent on Monday and Volkswagen’s supervisory board will discuss the matter later this month, according to the publication.