Japan Embraces Ukraine Refugees in Break From Past Conflicts

Japan is dispatching an official jet usually reserved for the emperor and prime minister to ferry Ukrainian refugees to Tokyo, an unprecedented move that highlights the red-carpet treatment being offered to those fleeing Russia’s invasion.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is set to fly to Poland in a 150-seater Boeing 777 government jet Friday, the government’s chief spokesman said. The plane was then expected to be used to fly refugees back to Tokyo, according to national public broadcaster NHK and other media.