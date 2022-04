New York’s Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), an institution devoted to chronicling the history of the Chinese diaspora in the U.S. and broadening the narrative of American history, has unveiled the design of a new, $118 million building on the site of its old headquarters.

The 68,000-square-foot museum, genealogy center, theater, and education space will be designed by the artist/architect Maya Lin; Ralph Applebaum has joined the project as the museum exhibit designer.