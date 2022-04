The centibillionaires club has a new member: Gautam Adani.

The Indian tycoon, whose empire includes ports, mines and green energy, is the latest whose fortune reached the $100 billion mark. Up almost $24 billion this year, he’s the world’s biggest gainer and joins nine other members of the elite group. Fellow countryman Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth first topped that benchmark in October, has now dropped slightly below it to $99 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.