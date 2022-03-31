Ukraine President Appeals for More Military Aid from Australia

PoliticsUkraine President Appeals for More Military Aid from AustraliaAustralia has already provided $86 million in lethal aidMorrison calls Zelenskiy a ‘lion of democracy’ in parliamentVolodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Parliament, in Canberra, Australia, on on March 31.Source: AFP/Getty ImagesByBen Westcott+FollowMarch 31, 2022, 8:04 AM UTCSign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here.Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked for additional military assistance in an address to Australia’s parliament, saying his country needs help now.