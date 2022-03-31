 Skip to content
Ukraine President Appeals for More Military Aid from Australia

  • Australia has already provided $86 million in lethal aid
  • Morrison calls Zelenskiy a ‘lion of democracy’ in parliament
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Parliament, in Canberra, Australia, on on March 31.
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Parliament, in Canberra, Australia, on on March 31.Source: AFP/Getty Images
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked for additional military assistance in an address to Australia’s parliament, saying his country needs help now. 